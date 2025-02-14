Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,436 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,216,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,098,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,481,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 445,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,340 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

NEE opened at $68.61 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

