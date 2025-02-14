Family Capital Management Inc. Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Family Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,178,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $592,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $139.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $140.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.02.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.