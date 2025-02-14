FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $459.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.18 and a 200-day moving average of $457.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.