Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 704,786 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.55% of Exelixis worth $52,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.24.

EXEL opened at $34.49 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,828,514.55. This represents a 3.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $2,200,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,864. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

