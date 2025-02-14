Everus (NYSE:ECG) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ECG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everus in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Everus in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE:ECG opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.35. Everus has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $77.93.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Everus will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter worth $1,272,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter worth $3,167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter worth $4,359,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter worth $550,000.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

