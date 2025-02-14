EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 8,720 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $94,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,765,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,869,106.40. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Tuesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,856 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $149,783.36.

On Thursday, February 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $113,344.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,507 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $75,445.35.

On Thursday, January 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,942 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $112,264.92.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,761 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $92,516.16.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,552 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $87,315.92.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,117 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $53,165.63.

On Thursday, January 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,024 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $61,444.80.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,713 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $57,986.95.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,453 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $57,583.68.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of EVCM opened at $10.90 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVCM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EverCommerce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 10.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.