Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,572,000 after acquiring an additional 74,784 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,387,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,488,000 after acquiring an additional 280,462 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,664,000 after acquiring an additional 159,616 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $197.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $208.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.31.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

