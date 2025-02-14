Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New $262,000 Investment in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,720 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 65.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,499 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Price Performance

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $17.75 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRIP

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.