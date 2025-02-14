Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $303,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $69.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

