Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $674.27 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $642.00 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $710.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $901.80.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

