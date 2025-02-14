Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $435,064,000 after buying an additional 965,972 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,989,000 after acquiring an additional 572,040 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 477.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 311,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,131,000 after acquiring an additional 257,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after acquiring an additional 198,183 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $464.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $316.34 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $468.99 and a 200-day moving average of $458.21. The stock has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

