Eric Salzman Sells 3,477 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Stock

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) Director Eric Salzman sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $120,269.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,732.58. This represents a 20.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of DRS opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

