Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Insider Purchases C$259,640.00 in Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 400,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$259,640.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 218,500 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$146,089.10.

Shares of TSE:ERD opened at C$0.74 on Friday. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$264.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

