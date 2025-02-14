Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for DDI Q1 Earnings

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for DoubleDown Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.49 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDI. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Wednesday.

DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 21.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

