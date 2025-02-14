Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock Holdings Increased by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $315,368.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,776.25. This trade represents a 6.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,273.36. The trade was a 15.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,032 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,071 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.13%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

