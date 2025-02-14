Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 0.5% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equinix from $1,114.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $994.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.81, for a total transaction of $5,265,980.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,135.73. This represents a 27.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total value of $1,202,838.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,508.09. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $15,530,564 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Trading Down 1.3 %

EQIX opened at $923.00 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $936.92 and a 200 day moving average of $894.76. The firm has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.09 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 199.30%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

