Entropy Technologies LP Sells 4,490 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 455.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair cut AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

