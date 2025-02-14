Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $312,000 Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,628,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $58.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

