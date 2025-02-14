Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $239,000 Investment in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Stepan by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Stepan by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Stepan Stock Up 1.7 %

Stepan stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.84. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.76.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

