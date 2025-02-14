Entropy Technologies LP Invests $290,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Gentex Stock Down 0.1 %

GNTX opened at $24.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

