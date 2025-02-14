Entertainment Stocks To Research – February 12th

Alibaba Group, Arista Networks, and BigBear.ai are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are publicly traded companies that operate within the entertainment industry, including companies involved in movies, television, music, theme parks, and other forms of entertainment. Investors may buy shares in entertainment stocks in the hopes of generating financial returns from the success and profitability of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,457,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,551,893. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average is $90.30. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $119.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.59. 8,684,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,727,931. The company has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.59. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.57.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. 91,856,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,805,367. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

