EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.650-9.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.0 %

ENS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $102.03. 94,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,233. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. EnerSys has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Report on EnerSys

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,674,467.24. The trade was a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.