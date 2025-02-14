Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and traded as low as $7.06. Enel shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 269,864 shares traded.
Enel Stock Up 1.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
About Enel
Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.
