Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,539 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.43% of REX American Resources worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 34.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in REX American Resources by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

REX stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.91. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.66. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REX

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.