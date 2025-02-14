Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,416 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $3,029,583.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 708,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,724,424.85. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.