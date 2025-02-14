Empowered Funds LLC Buys 4,333 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Central Pacific Financial worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $800.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

