Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 757 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Oceaneering International worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 165.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 43.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,819,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $30.98.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OII. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

