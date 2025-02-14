Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BABYF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 529,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,988. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Else Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.67.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children's, and adults in North America, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers baby and toddler snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby and toddler nutrition formula products; kids and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products for babies, as well as toddler drink for toddlers ages 12-36 months; and follow-on formula for infants.

