Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.910-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ELME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elme Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Elme Communities in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

NYSE ELME opened at $15.51 on Friday. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.26. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Research analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

