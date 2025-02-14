Elizabeth M. O’callahan Sells 452 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $54,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,024.75. The trade was a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NetApp Trading Down 0.1 %

NTAP opened at $117.73 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.95.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.24%.

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NetApp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $119.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 14,788 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,906,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

