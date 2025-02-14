Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Here’s Why

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 217,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 112,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

