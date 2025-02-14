eGain’s (EGAN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

eGain Price Performance

EGAN traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,810. The stock has a market cap of $144.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. eGain has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $7.62.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that eGain will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of eGain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of eGain by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in eGain by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in eGain in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eGain by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59,207 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

