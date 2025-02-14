Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$187.80 and last traded at C$187.80, with a volume of 538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$184.83.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$172.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$166.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Economic Investment Trust

About Economic Investment Trust

In other news, insider Economic Investment Trust Limited acquired 300 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$164.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,200.00. Company insiders own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

