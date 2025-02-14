Eaton (ETN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/3/2025 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $407.00 to $405.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $335.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Eaton had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Melius Research. They now have a $373.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Eaton was downgraded by analysts at Melius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $373.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $348.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $440.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $350.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $374.00 to $392.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $307.70 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $255.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.47.

Get Eaton Co plc alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,696. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,495,582,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,856 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 27,075.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,024 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 42,255.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,036,000 after acquiring an additional 730,594 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Eaton by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,798,000 after acquiring an additional 597,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Co plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Co plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.