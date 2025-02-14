Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.
Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Eastman Chemical has a payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $9.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.
Eastman Chemical Price Performance
EMN stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.18. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.
Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical
In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,135. This trade represents a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $471,623.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,013.52. The trade was a 50.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
