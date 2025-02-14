Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend by an average of 27.2% annually over the last three years.

Eagle Point Income Trading Down 2.3 %

Eagle Point Income stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

