Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Director Sells $152,200.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DT opened at $62.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 70.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.74.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

