Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.57% of Dutch Bros worth $49,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 29.4 %

BROS opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.81, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.73. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BROS. TD Securities upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

