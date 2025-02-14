Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.57% of Dutch Bros worth $49,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dutch Bros Stock Up 29.4 %
BROS opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.81, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.73. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25.
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
