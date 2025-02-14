Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 26.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,663,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,085,000 after acquiring an additional 564,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,790,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 30,909.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 355,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,135,000 after buying an additional 353,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Duolingo by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after buying an additional 101,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $64,139,445.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446.88. The trade was a 99.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.33, for a total transaction of $553,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,839,829.87. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,624 shares of company stock valued at $98,478,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $430.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.29 and a 200 day moving average of $292.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.15 and a beta of 0.89. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $431.37.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

