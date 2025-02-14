Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.07, but opened at $60.80. Ducommun shares last traded at $62.32, with a volume of 43,597 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCO. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Ducommun Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day moving average is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $919.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 409,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,488,050. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ducommun by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ducommun by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

