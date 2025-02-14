DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 30 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $560.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.60 and a one year high of $561.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.