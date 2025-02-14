DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,382 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $29,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $356.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.51. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $266.99 and a 1 year high of $358.61.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

