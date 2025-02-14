DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,766 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 279.4% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IWM stock opened at $226.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.30 and a 200-day moving average of $223.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

