DT Investment Partners LLC Invests $125,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,969,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,999,000 after acquiring an additional 548,728 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,884,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12,397.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 243,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 241,757 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $16,744,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $13,336,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MGV opened at $131.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $111.37 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.55.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

