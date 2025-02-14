DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFC Planning Co LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 932.1% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 181,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 163,829 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 357,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 236,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.72.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $83.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.