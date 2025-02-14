DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 70 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 122.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 289.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,558,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,165 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1,296.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $169,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 636,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $185.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $208.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.77 and its 200 day moving average is $164.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

