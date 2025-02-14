DORVAL Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

DORVAL Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 0.9% of DORVAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. DORVAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $173,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.