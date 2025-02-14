Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Short Interest Update

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Dominion Lending Centres Price Performance

Dominion Lending Centres stock remained flat at $5.86 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. Dominion Lending Centres has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.93.

About Dominion Lending Centres

Dominion Lending Centres Inc provides mortgage brokerage franchising and mortgage broker data connectivity services in Canada. It also provides end-to-end services to automate the mortgage application, approval, underwriting, and funding process; and additional services providing management of daily operations and data resources access.

