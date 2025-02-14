Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Short Interest Update

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.
Dominion Lending Centres Price Performance
Dominion Lending Centres stock remained flat at $5.86 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. Dominion Lending Centres has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.93.
About Dominion Lending Centres
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dominion Lending Centres
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Lending Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Lending Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.