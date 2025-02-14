Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Short Interest Update

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a growth of 1,826.2% from the January 15th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dominari Price Performance

DOMH stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,848. Dominari has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dominari stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.89% of Dominari worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

