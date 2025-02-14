DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14, Zacks reports. DNOW had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.90%.
DNOW Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DNOW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 450,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,855. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.53. DNOW has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41.
DNOW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $160.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
DNOW Company Profile
DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.
